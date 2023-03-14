Chaffee County commissioners will consider a land use code text amendment from the Planning Commission related to the heritage water exemption portion of the Chaffee County Land Use Code at their meeting at 9 a.m. today.
Commissioners also will consider the contractor and budget for repair work on Granite Bridge.
Items under the consent agenda include $40,000 toward the purchase of a multijurisdictional vehicle for Chaffee County Tactical Team, a contract with Catalis Courts and Land Records and an associated grant agreement with Electronic Recording Technology Board for the county clerk and recorder’s office and a update to the county policy on written comments to the board to extend to 8 a.m.
A planned consideration of an application for a variance to the Chaffee County Water Supply Standards for property at 16035 Jay Bird Lane, Buena Vista, for a water cistern for provision of potable water, to be heard sitting as the Board of Public Health, is expected to be continued until April 4.
The meeting will be in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave., and will be available online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109179543 or by phone at 719-359-4580, ID 109179543.
