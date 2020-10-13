Dear Editor:
Much has been said in this paper about Proposition 113, both pros and cons.
I would like to add several points I don’t believe have been mentioned.
First, in the 2016 election, Donald Trump was winning the popular vote – until the California votes started coming in.
Second, if you really want your Colorado vote to count, then there should be a proposal that Colorado split their nine electoral votes between the top candidates.
That way, every Colorado voter is assured that their vote counts.
Each state sets its own rules about how to award the electoral votes in a presidential election. Nebraska and Maine already do this – why not do it in Colorado too?
Sue Davis
Cotopaxi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.