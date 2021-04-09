Last day of service by Angel of Shavano Recycling was Thursday, Chaffee County reported in a press release late Thursday afternoon.
The county wrote that owner Mickey Barry moved out of state.
Commissioners, local municipalities, waste hauler service providers and non profit organizations are actively working together to sustain and strengthen recycling options in the county, according to the county.
“Chaffee County’s 160-acre landfill site is estimated to reach its maximum capacity in 90 years, based on forecasts using recent trends in local dumping and recycling rates.
“With continued population growth and the household waste and construction-related debris production that comes with it, the lifespan of the landfill site could shorten if waste diversion efforts like recycling and composting do not also increase,” the county wrote.
In 2019, an estimated 9 percent of locally-generated waste that could be recycled or composted was kept out of the landfill through waste diversion programs, according to the Chaffee County Waste Audit conducted by Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
The county reported that commercial waste haulers Chaffee County Waste and Waste Management have each committed to scaling up their curb-side recycling options for customers.
Both providers offer biweekly curb-side pick-up of single-stream (commingled) recyclables for all areas in which they offer trash service.
This is currently in place with Chaffee County Waste and will be added to Waste Management’s service offerings by the end of April.
Recyclables picked up in Chaffee County are transported to Colorado Springs or the Denver-Metro area for processing at regional materials recovery facilities.
Public recycling drop sites, which had been located in Buena Vista, Poncha Springs, and Salida, are now closed. Using these sites to leave recyclables or other waste at these sites is now considered illegal dumping.
Chaffee County reported that a subsidy of $170,000 was budgeted in 2021 to support community recycling. “This financial support is committed from Chaffee County and local municipalities proportional to population: $116,210, 68.4 percent, from the county; $32,560, 19.1 percent, Salida; $15,950, 9.4 percent, from Buena Vista; and $5,280, 3.1 percent from Poncha Springs.
“This financial support for recycling services has increased 1,100 percent over the past decade, and currently represents 11 percent of the county’s total Waste Disposal/Management Fund budget,” according to the press release.
Log on to www.chaffeecounty.org/landfill-recycling-locations for more information.
