Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Increasing clouds in Salida today with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and west wind 5-10 mph. High will be 70 and low around 44.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear. West wind 5-10 mph and a 10 percent chance of rain.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and a west wind 5-15 mph.
Expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with a west wind 5-15 mph. High of 74 and a low around 46.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West wind 10-15 mph will increase to 15-20 mph after noon. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. High will be 76 and low around 47.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will be partly sunny today with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Northwest wind 5 mph. High will be near 65 and low around 38.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain before midnight. West wind 5 mph.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph and a 30 percent chance of rain after noon. High will be near 70, low around 40.
Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a west wind 5-15 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain after noon. It will be breezy with a west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Partly cloudy Thursday night with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight and a west wind 10-15 mph. High will be 71 and low around 41.
Mountains today
Snow showers are likely on Monarch Pass after noon today, mixing with rain after 4 p.m. Some thunder is possible. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. West wind 10-15 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. West wind 10-15 mph. High will be 46, low around 31.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with 40 percent chance of precipitation. Breezy, west wind 10-15 mph will increase to 20-25 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 50 and low around 34.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9 p.m., then gradually ending. High will be 34, low around 52.
Northern San Luis Valley
There will be a 50 percent chance of rain after noon today with a west-northwest wind 10-15 mph in Saguache County.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear with a northwest wind 5-15 mph. High will be 67, low around 40.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain after noon. High will be near 71, low around 42.
Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance rain after noon. It will be breezy, with a west-southwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a west-northwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be 74, low around 44.
