Buena Vista School District directors shared a meeting Monday via link with Buena Vista.
First, the board heard a presentation from Buena Vista Police Department Chief Dean Morgan and school resource officer Megan DiGirolamo about the continued success of that partnership between police and the school district, which began in 2018.
The board then discussed the growth of Buena Vista with town administrator Phillip Puckett.
“We were talking a little bit about growth and building permits and how that translates to enrollment and staffing and facility needs,” Puckett said of conversations he had been having with district superintendent Lisa Yates.
“I don’t have the perfect answer on how to tie building permits to students, but I can share with you that we do continue to see a very strong number of building permits year after year.
“In 2020, we ended up with 70 new residential permits. … Considering that last year things took a pause for at least 2 to 3 months, it’s pretty amazing that we hit 70 by the end of the year.
“Historically speaking, prior to 2017, we averaged 16, so it’s a pretty drastic change.’
While Puckett said that he and Yates would “continue to brainstorm ways that we can get more sophisticated with the data” regarding how to project growth of the student population from growth of the town’s population as a whole, he was willing to tell the board “I do anticipate your numbers will continue to increase as a result of this.
“We’ve seen the past couple years that we’ve had as many building permits as Salida and Poncha combined,” Puckett said. “We’re a busy little town, so I do imagine you’ll continue to see that from your side of things.”
Puckett said that town staff are reacting to the boom in development by looking at its water portfolio.
“We have enough water rights to double our population. Based on the way we’re consuming right now, we could get to (a population of) 6,000 with our water rights,” he said. “For our infrastructure, the actual putting water in the pipes, we’re bumping up against that limit right now.
“In the next 2 years we’re going to be expanding our water treatment plant to keep up with our water rights.”
Board member Brett Mitchell said, “If we know the town can grow double, we need the property to do that.”
During the past year, the school board has discussed the concept of building a facility that would create workforce housing opportunities as housing prices rise above what teaching staff can pay.
The facility would be built on the patch of land on Court and Chestnut streets across from the school district administration building.
While the board has been unanimous in its support of the property concept, they have been apprehensive about how to fund it, not wanting to draw too much from taxpayers who only a few years ago agreed to a $24 million bond to build a new middle and high school.
The proposal Chaffee County Community Foundation director Joseph Teipel made before the board roughly a year ago would see the construction a multi-story, multi-use development with at least 20,000-square-feet of commercial space for use by the school district, as well as an early childhood facility for children under 4.
