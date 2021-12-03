2021 marks the 32nd year of Christmas Mountain USA, a 750-foot outline of a Christmas tree on the face of Salida’s Tenderfoot Mountain on the north end of town.
The tradition began in 1989 after just five weeks of planning, and that first year was not what was expected. That first Christmas tree was formed by flooding the mountain with light in the shape of a tree, but when the lights were turned on the results weren’t visible from the streets downtown.
But the folks on the planning committee weren’t deterred. Plans got underway immediately for 1990, and that year the first “Christmas tree” was outlined in red lights with three straight lines of “garland” crossing the surface; the S and heart already on the mountain were illuminated, and five ornaments were formed with floodlights.
From that simple beginning, Salida’s tradition has continued to expand and has put Salida on the map, with articles on the tree published in numerous national publications and airline pilots calling attention to the project as they fly over Salida. The only other known mountain decorated like a Christmas tree is in Monte Ingino in Italy.
Christmas Mountain was the idea of Jim Gable, who was with Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce in 1989. In previous years a star at the top of Tenderfoot Mountain was lit for the holiday season. Looking at the shape of the mountain, Gable envisioned a Christmas tree outlined in lights beneath the star.
John Bayuk, a Salida businessman, got on the bandwagon and said the first thing they needed to do was form a committee. He began working on the project along with Gable, Joan Michaud, Nancy Sanger and Chris and Paul Schirmer. The Schirmers owned Master Electric in downtown Salida, and Chris became the first person to design the mountain – a formidable task that required volunteer work from surveyor Bob Biglow, a lighting engineer from Public Service Company of Colorado and countless volunteers.
That first year when the mountain was flooded in light was, as mentioned above, pretty much a failure. Eight men were on the mountain turning the lights on by hand, but nobody could see the mountain was lit, even though, as Schirmer said, the lights were strong enough to get a tan under.
Schirmer, his crew at Master Electric along with Ed and Juanita Stevenson, Bob Delnay and Art Bement began planning for 1990 immediately. In September they began putting rebar in place to string the lights. If the mountain had been flat, lighting wouldn’t have been much of a problem, but the crew had to work with angles of deflections, gullies and hills so the “tree” would look right from a distance.
“There’s no college course in lighting a mountain,” Schirmer said. “We had to figure it out ourselves.
That second year 2,700 outdoor tree bulbs and 220 floodlights were used to decorate the mountain, and when the lights went on the oohs and aahs from the crowd made up for the disappointment of the first year.
Schirmer was in charge of lighting the mountain for the first several years. He was succeeded by Steve Borbas, and Chris Bainbridge took over the project for approximately the last 12 years.
Jerry McCabe, a retired commercial and industrial electrician who lives part time in Salida and part time in Evergreen, took over the project this year after helping Bainbridge for the last five years. Today Christmas Mountain is outlined in about 10,000 LED bulbs. The color of the mountain has been mostly red or green over the years because in the beginning, red was the color best seen from a distance. The advent of LED bulbs made it possible to add other colors.
As the Christmas Mountain tradition grew, more events were added over the years. First there was a stationary parade with floats parked along F Street. Shortly after, the Parade of Lights was added with colorful lighted floats making their way down F Street and Santa Claus arriving on the fire truck to flip the switch and turn on Christmas Mountain.
For approximately the last 10 years the Salida Fire Department has topped off the celebration with the addition of fireworks when the lights are turned on the night after Thanksgiving.
For several years Salida Rotary Club served hot chocolate and hot cider to attendees.
Holiday Park was added in about 1998. The first Holiday Park was established by sisters Deirdre “Dea” Maltby and Sandy Lyles on the grounds of Salida SteamPlant in memory of their mother, Kay DeWitt, who died in 1997. The park was a wonderland of real and artificial trees, decorations and lights.
A few years later, Holiday Park moved to Riverside Park on the north end of F Street. There trees line the sidewalks, decorated in memory of loved ones or sponsored by local businesses and/or organizations. For the past several years, Sunrise Rotary Club has taken over management of Holiday Park with help from the Holiday Park Sisterhood.
Over the years the Salida Business Alliance with Vickie Sue Vigil at the helm and an army of volunteers has been responsible for much of the activity surrounding Christmas Mountain USA, and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce has paid the electric bill and fielded questions from the public and the media about Christmas Mountain.
All in all, Christmas Mountain USA has become a Salida tradition that promises to continue for years to come, even though all activities aside from lighting the mountain ceased in 2020 and some events were scaled back this year because of COVID-19.
