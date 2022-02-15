Salida City Council members continued their discussion on amplified sound permits during their work session Monday and agreed they want to keep looking at possible changes, while hearing from some experts at a future work session.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said he thought the public should provide feedback to the council.
“I just want a process where people can provide you with feedback,” Nelson said. “People felt like they had no voice in the issue.”
He suggested allowing up to 54 amplified sound permits, which would allow three shows a week, within an 18-week period from May 15 to Nov. 15. Any requests over that number would trigger a hearing in front of city council.
Mayor Dan Shore opened the discussion saying that the city was not trying to “drive a stake” into the music community, and he apologized for any confusion over the situation.
“Before any decisions are made, community input is very important.” Shore said.
Nelson described some of the proposed limitations, including end times of 10 p.m. and limiting amplified sound to 85 decibels. He also clarified that this was mostly for outdoor venues; indoor venues were usually not a problem and didn’t have any decibel or time limits, beyond liquor law requirements.
He said an 85-decibel limit was chosen by looking at best practices of other communities. He pointed out that Nashville, which he said has a lively music scene, used this limit.
Shore said suggested including some “wiggle room” and rounding up to 60 permits, which Nelson said was possible.
Some council members, including Justin Critelli, favored allowing unlimited permits.
“I don’t think too much music is a thing,” he said. “If you don’t have it, you might be in a dead town. I don’t think there is too much.”
Council members Harald Kasper and Alyssa Pappenfort said they agreed with Critelli.
Nelson pointed out they could approve as many permits as they want, which would allow for feedback.
Critelli said he didn’t want another “perfunctory process,” comparing it to a liquor license.
“We have bigger fish to fry,” he said, “I would like the number to be zero to come before the council.”
Critelli asked if perhaps another group, like the Salida Public Arts Commission, could review the permits, since music is an art.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said she thought 60 permits per year was a pretty high number, but she liked that it would give the public a chance to be heard regarding the permits, and she thought it was a good compromise.
