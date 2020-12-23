The Heart of the Community Christmas Drive concluded this week with a robust finish, providing Christmas gifts to 178 local children in need.
Founder Sophie Pressly, a senior at Salida High School, started the program in 2019 in an effort to increase student volunteering in the local community as well as provide Christmas gifts to families in need.
During the Christmas drive, student participants secured sponsorships from local donors to fund the effort.
This year, Pressly along with two underclassmen who will be taking over the program next year, Kira Kuhl and Sarah Chick, nearly doubled the program’s success from last season. “We had 20 participating students who volunteered for a total of 203 hours,” Pressly said. “Their service efforts raised $7,408, which went towards purchasing Christmas gifts for 178 local children in need.”
The program’s donations came from several local business sponsors including Monarch Mountain, Monarch Community Outreach, both local Rotary clubs, Salida Soup, Collegiate Peaks Bank and Grace Church.
Recipient organizations included Guidestone, Ark Valley Helping Hands, Caring and Sharing, A Church, the Early Childhood Center and the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club.
“Even though we had to work around COVID-19 restrictions, we still managed to meet a lot of local need, which I am very proud of,” Pressly said.
Student participants also competed for two $500 scholarships. One scholarship was awarded to the student who raised the most money and the other scholarship went to the student with the most volunteer hours served.
Sophomore Jnya Berry won the scholarship for completing the most service hours: 21.
Junior Toby Lawson, meanwhile, won the scholarship for the most money raised, bringing in $1,354.
Although Pressly said she is sad to pass Heart of the Community Christmas Drive on, she is grateful to know that it will continue to benefit our community in years to come under the leadership of Kuhl and Chick.
