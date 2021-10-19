A collection of textile collages from Poncha Springs artist Carolyn Nelson is on display through Dec. 31 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Nelson grew up surrounded by a rural landscape in a family of seamstresses, where needle, thread and fabric were staples of life in her native North Carolina, an HRRMC press release stated.
Although she showed artistic leanings from an early age, it wasn’t until her mid-50s when she “fell in love with a wheat field in France” that Nelson said she found her voice as a textile artist.
“I felt myself launch. I soared. I heard myself. On that day in July, 2004, I became an artist,” Nelson said.
Blending layers of fabrics and thread with shibori – a Japanese manual tie-dyeing technique – her intricate work continues to use aspects of that art form, through pattern, repetition, detail, openness and expanse.
A resident of the Arkansas Valley for four years, Nelson moved here to be with her family and grandchildren.
She draws inspiration, not from the area’s mountains as she had expected, but from grassy wetlands found in places like Saguache that remind her of that wheat field in France.
HRRMC displays the work of regional artists each quarter, with an emphasis on the Arkansas Valley. Call 719-530-2217 for information on exhibiting art.
