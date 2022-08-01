Salida City Council will discuss an increase to the occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals, hotels and motels as a potential ballot measure during their work session 6 p.m. today.
In a memo to the council, city administrator Drew Nelson said the council is looking at “options for increasing revenues to fund affordable and workforce housing measures by the city.”
Nelson said the current occupational lodging tax is at $3.66 per night for both short-term rentals and hotels and motels, and the city collections $88,000 on the first and $302,000 on the second annually.
The city’s future options are four-fold;
• Increase both to $4.82 a night, which could be done without a ballot measure, and would increase the amounts collected by $28,000 and $96,000.
• Increase short-term rentals to $10 and hotels to $4.82, to collect $152,000 and $96,000.
• Increase hotels to $4.82 per night and short-term rentals to $4.82 per room per night, collecting an estimated $96,000 for hotels and $53,000 for short-term rentals.
• Increase hotels to $4.82 per night and short-term rentals to $10 per room per night, collecting an estimated $96,000 for hotels and $204,000 for short-term rentals.
The last three options would require being passed by Salida voters.
Nelson said that using the fourth option would raise “approximately $300,000 in new revenues annually.”
The city staff will also be presenting some programs that these revenues would be applied towards, including possible deed restriction purchases.
Council will discuss and present staff with direction on an ordinance for a future ballot measure.
