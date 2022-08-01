Salida City Council will discuss an increase to the occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals, hotels and motels as a potential ballot measure during their work session 6 p.m. today.

In a memo to the council, city administrator Drew Nelson said the council is looking at “options for increasing revenues to fund affordable and workforce housing measures by the city.”

