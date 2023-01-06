Cotopaxi senior sets records

Cotopaxi High School senior Ty Coleman set multiple CHSAA state records on the football field in 2022. He played six-man football for Cotopaxi.

 Courtesy photo

Senior Ty Coleman finished his football career at Cotopaxi High School setting multiple school and state records.

He compiled these record-breaking stats over a four-year career playing varsity six-man football.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.