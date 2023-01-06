Cotopaxi senior sets records

Senior Ty Coleman finished his football career at Cotopaxi High School setting multiple school and state records.
He compiled these record-breaking stats over a four-year career playing varsity six-man football.
Many of the Cotopaxi football records broken by Ty were previously held by his dad, Bryan Coleman.
Bryan’s accomplishments on the field went unchallenged for nearly 30 years until son Ty started playing high school football.
Bryan’s records were set when Cotopaxi played eight-man football, while Ty’s record-breaking career was under Colorado High School Activity Association’s six-man program.
Ty’s record-breaking career began during his freshman year of 2019 when he started as quarterback in his first varsity football game and threw for five touchdowns, followed by another five in his second game.
Ty made the “Paxi” fans realize early he was going to be something very special in football folklore, as he set both school and state records in his career.
In total, he set 11 state records his senior year alone. Ty has received All-Conference and All-State recognition in past seasons, and this year he was awarded first-team All-State quarterback.
Although the Cotopaxi athletic department has yet to update the football records from eight-man to six-man, it is safe to say that Ty’s accomplishments on the gridiron are definitely school records, as CHSAA has recognized them as Colorado six-man records.
Impressive as many of his school records are, one should take note that they were accomplished under different head coaches, which included four different offensive/defensive schemes.
Put that together with one year of strict COVID restrictions, which resulted in multiple opponent forfeitures, this makes these records that much more astonishing.
Most importantly, Ty set all of his CHSAA records this season.
Ty also competes in high school basketball and baseball, where he has been a four-year varsity starter and All-Conference athlete in both sports.
Some CHSAA records Ty set in 2022 include:
• Two interceptions returned for touchdowns on Sept. 9 versus Sangre de Cristo.
• 17 passing touchdowns in three consecutive games on Sept. 1, 9 and 17.
• 13 passing touchdowns in two consecutive games on Sept. 9 and 17.
• Seven passing touchdowns on Sept. 17 versus Mountain Valley, and Sept. 29 versus La Veta.
• Seven passing touchdowns in a single half, on Sept. 17 versus Mountain Valley.
• 39 passing touchdowns in a single season.
• Seven rushing touchdowns in a single half, Oct. 28 versus Deer Trail.
• 56 total touchdowns in a single season.
• 11 total touchdowns in a single game, Oct. 28 versus Deer Trail.
• Seven rushing touchdowns in a single game, Oct. 28 versus Deer Trail.
