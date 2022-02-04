State House district splits in Chaffee County

The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution 2022-06, which increases the number of voter precincts in the county from nine to 11, during a special session Monday.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell told commissioners the change comes as a result of recent redistricting within the state following the 2020 census.
“We are now in U.S. Congressional District 7, state Senate District 4, and for the first time in the history of the county we have a split state House district,” Mitchell said.
“When that happens, we need to make sure that one precinct doesn’t cross over into two different districts,” Mitchell said.
Most of the county will be part of Colorado House District 13. The section of the county remaining in House District 60 corresponds to voter Precinct 6.
At first it was thought the only change would be splitting Precinct 3, but the state House split made it necessary to make more adjustments, ending up with 11 precincts.
Precinct 3 was split into Precincts 3 and 10, and the town of Poncha Springs will be its own Precinct 11.
Mitchell said with recent legislation the county will not have to do anything with the precincts again until double the population is reached.
As for the process, Mitchell said it’s a lot more complicated than it sounds.
“There’s a lot of other districts to consider in making these lines because not only do we have the House and Senate and congressional districts, we have water districts, fire districts, sanitation districts, library districts and school districts to consider so that we don’t trap a small pocket of people and they get a specific ballot style, because that affects anonymity.”
Mitchell said the precinct changes won’t affect the current commissioners districts, which will be revisited in 2023.
