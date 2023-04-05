Fiber artists – weavers, spinners, seamstresses, quilters, knitters, felters, embroiderers, crocheters, beaders – will display and sell their unique handmade works at the Fiber Arts Boutique from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Admission costs $5 per person, which includes drinks, finger foods and a chance to win door prizes. The boutique is sponsored by Heart of Colorado Fiber Arts Guild, a Chaffee County nonprofit dedicated to sharing, teaching and promoting fiber arts.
Items for sale at the boutique include knitted and crocheted clothing, intricately felted scarves, wall hangings and decorations and surprisingly useful things such as snuffle mats. (Snuffle mats are a sneaky way to get fast-eating pets to slow down – the kibble is buried in long-haired squares of machine-washable fleece.)
The event, which replaces previous fashion shows at Salida SteamPlant, fits squarely with one of the main purposes of the guild: to help members find customers, said guild Vice President Kathy Buono, who is in charge of the event. She said the guild’s 50 or so members come from throughout Chaffee County.
Along with the Fiber Arts Boutique, the guild’s other main public event is its annual “stash sale,” scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 3 outdoors at 410 Ouray Ave. in Salida. At the sale, members will sell fibers, books, tools or any other fiber art supplies. There is no charge for admission.
While the guild is not in charge of the annual Salida Fiber Festival, Buono said many members take part and help the separate (but complementary) organization host the festival. Held annually the first weekend after Labor Day, this year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10 at Riverside Park.
Heart of Colorado Fiber Arts Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. every first Friday of the month, September through May, at sites that rotate between Salida and Buena Vista. The meetings feature members’ projects and educational sessions.
