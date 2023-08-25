Y&K Excavation, the contractor working on the section of Poncha Boulevard running from the Thonhoff Park to Grant Street, finished the first phase ahead of schedule, so they are now working on the second phase, Grant Street to Adams Avenue, while the last phase, Adams Avenue to Holman Avenue, originally scheduled for 2024, will be started later this year, Salida Public Works Director David Lady said.
“The remaining work is expected to occur late into the fall,” Lady said. “Y&K is anticipating the 2023 work to include the curb and gutter as well as sidewalks out to Holman Avenue, if weather permits. Poncha Boulevard will be open during the winter months, and remaining work adjacent to the Holman Avenue intersection is expected to be completed late spring into early summer of 2024.”
Lady said the remaining work will be similar to the first phase, with drainage improvements, bike lanes and landscaping.
“The detour route will change significantly once the section of roadway along the golf course is shut down to through traffic,” Lady said. “Providing suitable detours is certainly one of the bigger challenges related to the project. Ultimately, any detour option is going to put additional traffic in nearby neighborhoods.”
Lady said the project has remained on budget to this point.
“A process of full-depth asphalt reclamation for much of the work has allowed for cost savings by reusing the old asphalt as a base material, which reduces trucking and material costs and improves the construction schedule,” Lady said. “Being able to reprocess existing materials provides efficiencies in construction and is a much more viable approach to future construction practices.”
The project is in line with its planned changes to the street, narrowing it down while improving its use.
“Our goals for the project included multimodal improvements, sidewalks, xeriscape landscaping options, bike lanes and enhancements that would encourage reduced traffic speeds,” Lady said. "Many of these goals were accomplished through street striping, islands and bump-outs at intersections for pedestrian crossings, as well as the plantings in the islands. A variety of semiarid plants will be established within the islands as well as the parkway fronting the golf course property.”
