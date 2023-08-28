Dear Editor:
I think Lori Mitchell does a good job. I don’t have any reason to question how votes are being counted in Chaffee County. And, I certainly don’t support those whose main goal seems to be to disrupt the operation of the clerk’s office.
That said, I read Vince Phillips’ letter last Friday with interest. I don’t think I have ever agreed with the main point of one of his letters, but I do think having diverse opinions expressed in a community forum is an important element of democracy.
Then I got to Ms. Mitchell’s guest opinion and the letter from the Fremont County clerk. I don’t know if they were aware of the questions being asked by Mr. Phillips. If they were, it looks to me like they are dodging the issue. If they weren’t, I hope they respond directly in this paper.
Now, maybe they’ve answered these questions before and I just missed it. Maybe they’re just tired of answering these questions.
But, I am curious. Does Dominion have the ability to “manipulate” the ballot images? My tendency would be to think that if they do, there is probably a legitimate reason. I assume Fox tried everything they could to prove the Dominion machines were faulty before paying almost a billion dollars to settle.
I would also like to know: Do write-in ballots present a special issue? If so, how were they handled? Were or are the ballots supposed to be available online by now?
I think these are legitimate questions that shouldn’t be that hard for the clerks to answer. I hope they do.
Bill Kowalski,
Buena Vista
