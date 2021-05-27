Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation announced Salida High School senior Sophie Pressly is the 2021 recipient of the $1,250 Dr. William G. Mehos Scholarship. .
Scholarship recipients must plan to major in a healthcare-related field and attend public school within the Salida Hospital District.
The Dr. William G. Mehos Scholarship program began in 2004. All applications are reviewed by a selection committee and scored on pre-established criteria, a press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.