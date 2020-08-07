4-H Beef 

Beef Grand ChampionBrayden Pridemore

Reserve Grand ChampionAbe Richardson

Class 1

Evelyne CopeGrand Champion

Life RichardsonReserve Champion

Class 2

Rosalyne CopeChampion

Kaitlyn WalkeReserve Champion

Eoin BlackburnBlue

Casen PridemoreBlue

Jacob WalkeBlue

Class 3

Brayden PridemoreChampion

Kylee DavisReserve Champion

Casen PridemoreBlue

Daniel RichardsonRed

Isaac BearrsRed

Finnigan BlackburnRed

Class 4

Maci PridemoreChampion

Molly McMurryReserve Champion

Benjamin HatfieldBlue

Joseph BearssBlue

Class 5

Abe RichardsonReserve Grand Champion

Kylee DavisBlue

Scout McMurryBlue

Senior Showmanship

Scout McMurryChampion

Molly McMurryReserve Champion

Kylee DavisBlue

Daniel RichardsonBlue

Life Richardson Blue

Eoin BlackburnBlue

Isaac BearrsBlue

Brayden PridemoreBlue

Abe RichardsonBlue

Junior Showmanship

Kaitlyn WalkeChampion

Joseph BearssReserve Champion

Maci PridemoreBlue

Finnigan BlackburnBlue

Jacob Walke Blue

Evelyne CopeBlueCasen PridemoreBlue

Ben HatfieldBlue

4-H Goat 

Goat Grand ChampionQuin Lewis

Reserve Grand Champion Meghan Anderson

Class 1

Sydney RohrichClass Champion

Raeann ShivelyReserve Champion

Tanner ShellabargerRed

Class 2

Quin LewisClass Champion

Tanner Shellabarger Reserve Champion

Sydney RohrichBlue

Meghan AndersonBlue

Class 3

Meghan AndersonClass Champion

Tucker TweddellReserve Champion

Tucker TweddellBlue

Micah WheelerBlue

Senior Showmanship

Meghan AndersonChampion

Tucker TweddellReserve Champion

Junior Showmanship

Quin LewisChampion

Tanner ShellabargerReserve Champion

4-H Horse

Horse Grand ChampionEvelyne Cope

Reserve Grand ChampionAdrianna vonAllmen

Western Showmanship – All Levels

Evelyne CopeFirst

Adrianna vonAllmenSecond

Layah FoleyThird

Emma McWhirterFourth

Western Pleasure 

Evelyne CopeFirst

Adrianna vonAllmenSecond

Emma McWhirterThird

Layah FoleyFourth

Western Horsemanship

Evelyne CopeFirst

Adrianna vonAllmenSecond

Layah FoleyThird

Emma McWhirterFourth

Trail

Evelyne CopeFirst

Adrianna vonAllmenSecond

Emma McWhirterThird

Layah FoleyFourth

Ranch Trail

Adrianna vonAllmenFirst

Emma McWhirterSecond

Evelyne CopeThird

Layah FoleyFourth

Barrel Race 

Adrianna vonAllmenFirst

Evelyne CopeSecond

Layah FoleyThird

Emma McWhirterFourth

Pole Bending 

Layah FoleyFirst

Evelyne CopeSecond

Emma McWhirterThird

Adrianna vonAllmenFourth

4-H & Open Class Poultry Show

Breed Show Grand Champ Jeffrey Johns-Roberts

Breed Show Reserve Grand Champ    Ian Helland

American Breeds

Breed Champion  Clara Streeter 

Breed Reserve ChampionClara Streeter

Hen

Molly McMurryBlue

Junior Pullet

Molly McMurryBlue 

Erica CauthronBlue 

Breed Champion  Molly McMurry

Asiatic Breeds

Junior Pullets

Clara StreeterBlue

Clara StreeterBlue 

Lily Egbert  Blue

Erica CauthronBlue Abby Daley Blue

Clara Streeter Blue

English Breeds

Breed Champion Lily Egbert

Breed Champion PulletAbby Daley

Junior Pullets

Faith RiceBlue

Melody RiceBlue

Abby DaleyBlue

Clara StreeterBlue 

Hen

Lily Egbert Blue Lily EgbertBlueMolly McMurryBlue

Continental Breeds

Junior Pullets

Abby DaleyBlue

Lily EgbertBlue

Erica Cauthron Blue

Cockerels

Erica CauthronBlue

Erica CauthronBlue

Erica CauthronBlue

Bantam 

Meghan Anderson Champion

Chicken Meat Pens

Erica CauthronGrand Champion

Eoin BlackburnReserve Grand Champion

Abby DaleyBlue

Eoin BlackburnBlue

Abby DaleyBlue

Turkeys

Finnigan BlackburnGrand Champion

Micah WheelerReserve Grand Champion

Finnigan BlackburnBlue

Micah Wheeler Blue

Finnigan BlackburnBlue

Finnigan BlackburnBlue

Finnigan Blackburn Blue

Senior Poultry Showmanship

Meghan AndersonChampion 

Molly McMurryReserve Champion

Eoin BlackburnBlue 

Erica CauthronBlue 

Junior Poultry Showmanship

Klaira WheelerChampion 

Lily EgbertReserve Champion

Sophie EllsworthBlue 

Finnigan BlackburnBlue

Micah WheelerBlue 

Melody RiceBlue 

Faith RiceBlue

Abigail DaleyBlue

4-H Rabbits

Rabbit Meat Pen

Meghan AndersonGrand Champion  

Lila ShivelyReserve Champion 

Megan AndersonBlue 

ShyAnne Tweddell Blue

Keygan RohrichBlue  

Senior Rabbit Showmanship

Meghan AndersonGrand Champion

ShyAnne TweddellReserve Champion

Junior Rabbit Showmanship

Keygan RohrichGrand Champion

Klaira WheelerReserve Champion

Courtnee PalmerBlue

Lila ShivelyBlue

Gavin EurchelBlue

4-H Sheep 

Sheep Grand ChampionShyAnne Tweddell

Reserve Grand ChampionQuinn Burkley

Class 1

Cole ShivelyClass Champion

Dane BennettReserve Champion

Class 2

Quinn BurkleyClass Champion

Kruz BennettReserve Champion

Kruz Bennett Blue

Quinn Burkley Blue

Class 3

ShyAnne TweddellClass Champion

Evelyne CopeReserve Champion

Evelyne Cope Blue

Class 4

Dane BennettClass Champion

Evelyne CopeReserve Champion

Senior Showmanship

Quinn BurkleyGrand Champion

ShyAnne TweddellReserve Champion

Junior Showmanship

Evelyne CopeGrand Champion

Cole ShivelyReserve Champion

4-H Swine

Overall

Grand Champion SwineTanner Shellabarger

Reserve Grand Champ Swine 

Chase Shellabarger 

Class 1 

Tanner ShellabargerClass Champion

Maci PridemoreReserve Champion

Keygan RohrichBlue

Ben HatfieldBlue

Noah BearssBlue

Klaira WheelerBlue

Molly McMurryBlue

Class 2 

Chase ShellabargerClass Champion

Quin LewisReserve Champion

Rivers HillBlue

Cory PridemoreBlue

Keygan RohrichBlue

Casen PridemoreBlue

Joseph BearssBlue

Saran CalvertBlue

Klaira WheelerRed

Class 3

Tanner ShellabargerClass Champion

Chase ShellabargerReserve Champion

Rivers HillBlue

Jacob WalkeBlue

Sydney Rohrich Blue

Sophie EllsworthBlue

Scout McMurryBlue

Scout McMurryBlue

Kylie TavernaBlue

Kylie TavernaBlue

Class 4

Rivers HillClass Champion

Chase ShellabargerReserve Champion

Megan McMurryBlue

Cadence PalmerBlue

Tanner ShellabargerBlue

Keygan RohrichBlue

Noah BearrsBlue

Aspen Calvert Blue

Class 5

Cory PridemoreClass Champion

Abe RichardsonReserve Champion

Courtnee PalmerBlue

Class 6

Saran ClavertClass Champion

Life RichardsonReserve Champion

Senior Swine Showmanship

Megan McMurryChampion

Brayden PridemoreReserve Champion

Junior Swine Showmanship

Rivers HillChampion

Chase ShellabargerReserve Champion

4-H Indoor Projects

Artistic Clothing-

Shiloh Wertz Overall Grand Champion

Liberty WertzOverall Reserve Grand Champion 

Avery Van Dyke Third Place

Cake Decorating

Tanner ShellabargerOverall Grand Champion

Olivia Van Dyke 

Overall Reserve Grand Champion

Faith RiceBlue

Sabine JuarezRed

Shooting Sports

Junior Division

Gavin Erchul (Archery) Overall Grand Champion

Dean Baker (.22 Rifle) 

Overall Reserve Grand Champion

Trace Tweddell (.22 Rifle)Blue

Emma McWhirter (Archery)Blue 

Caleb Moen (Archery)Blue 

Intermediate Division

Jack Baker (Archery)Overall Grand Champion

Raymond Harvey (.22 Rifle)

Overall Reserve Grand Champion 

Kaitlyn Jones (.22 pistol)Champion 

Clara Streeter (Archery)Champion

Tristan Jones (Muzzleloader)Champion

Tucker Tweddell (Shotgun)Champion

Yakov Foley (Shotgun)Red

Senior Division

Aiden Streete Overall Grand Champion

Woodworking-

Josiah WertzOverall Grand Champion

Tristan JonesOverall Reserve Grand Champion 

Liberty Wertz (Unit 1)Champion

Kaitlyn Jones (Unit 2)Champion

Mechanical Sciences-

Robotics-

Sophie EllsworthBlue 

Ian HellandBlue

Model Rocketry

Emmett HachmannChampion

Small Engines

Carson SandahlChampion

Crafts & Hobbies-

Aberlyn LeonOverall Grand Champion

Chase Shellabarger

Overall Reserve Grand Champion

Photography

Aberlyn Leon Champion 

Evelyn HachmannReserve Champion

Leathercraft

Chase Shellabarger (Unit 6) Champion

Erica Cauthron (Unit 8)Champion

Ceramics

Zachary Leon (Unit 6)Champion

Animal Sciences- Tristan Jones

Overall Grand Champion

Melody Rice

Reserve Grand Champion

Beekeeping

Ian Helland (Unit 1)Champion

Tristan Jones (Unit 2)Champion

Sportfishing

Caleb MoenChampion 

Vet Science

Melody RiceChampion 

Cloverbuds (ages 5-7)

Delilah Van Dyke

Lucie Erchul

Easton Hachmann

Calvin Evans

Lily Sparks

