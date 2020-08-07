4-H Beef
Beef Grand ChampionBrayden Pridemore
Reserve Grand ChampionAbe Richardson
Class 1
Evelyne CopeGrand Champion
Life RichardsonReserve Champion
Class 2
Rosalyne CopeChampion
Kaitlyn WalkeReserve Champion
Eoin BlackburnBlue
Casen PridemoreBlue
Jacob WalkeBlue
Class 3
Brayden PridemoreChampion
Kylee DavisReserve Champion
Casen PridemoreBlue
Daniel RichardsonRed
Isaac BearrsRed
Finnigan BlackburnRed
Class 4
Maci PridemoreChampion
Molly McMurryReserve Champion
Benjamin HatfieldBlue
Joseph BearssBlue
Class 5
Abe RichardsonReserve Grand Champion
Kylee DavisBlue
Scout McMurryBlue
Senior Showmanship
Scout McMurryChampion
Molly McMurryReserve Champion
Kylee DavisBlue
Daniel RichardsonBlue
Life Richardson Blue
Eoin BlackburnBlue
Isaac BearrsBlue
Brayden PridemoreBlue
Abe RichardsonBlue
Junior Showmanship
Kaitlyn WalkeChampion
Joseph BearssReserve Champion
Maci PridemoreBlue
Finnigan BlackburnBlue
Jacob Walke Blue
Evelyne CopeBlueCasen PridemoreBlue
Ben HatfieldBlue
4-H Goat
Goat Grand ChampionQuin Lewis
Reserve Grand Champion Meghan Anderson
Class 1
Sydney RohrichClass Champion
Raeann ShivelyReserve Champion
Tanner ShellabargerRed
Class 2
Quin LewisClass Champion
Tanner Shellabarger Reserve Champion
Sydney RohrichBlue
Meghan AndersonBlue
Class 3
Meghan AndersonClass Champion
Tucker TweddellReserve Champion
Tucker TweddellBlue
Micah WheelerBlue
Senior Showmanship
Meghan AndersonChampion
Tucker TweddellReserve Champion
Junior Showmanship
Quin LewisChampion
Tanner ShellabargerReserve Champion
4-H Horse
Horse Grand ChampionEvelyne Cope
Reserve Grand ChampionAdrianna vonAllmen
Western Showmanship – All Levels
Evelyne CopeFirst
Adrianna vonAllmenSecond
Layah FoleyThird
Emma McWhirterFourth
Western Pleasure
Evelyne CopeFirst
Adrianna vonAllmenSecond
Emma McWhirterThird
Layah FoleyFourth
Western Horsemanship
Evelyne CopeFirst
Adrianna vonAllmenSecond
Layah FoleyThird
Emma McWhirterFourth
Trail
Evelyne CopeFirst
Adrianna vonAllmenSecond
Emma McWhirterThird
Layah FoleyFourth
Ranch Trail
Adrianna vonAllmenFirst
Emma McWhirterSecond
Evelyne CopeThird
Layah FoleyFourth
Barrel Race
Adrianna vonAllmenFirst
Evelyne CopeSecond
Layah FoleyThird
Emma McWhirterFourth
Pole Bending
Layah FoleyFirst
Evelyne CopeSecond
Emma McWhirterThird
Adrianna vonAllmenFourth
4-H & Open Class Poultry Show
Breed Show Grand Champ Jeffrey Johns-Roberts
Breed Show Reserve Grand Champ Ian Helland
American Breeds
Breed Champion Clara Streeter
Breed Reserve ChampionClara Streeter
Hen
Molly McMurryBlue
Junior Pullet
Molly McMurryBlue
Erica CauthronBlue
Breed Champion Molly McMurry
Asiatic Breeds
Junior Pullets
Clara StreeterBlue
Clara StreeterBlue
Lily Egbert Blue
Erica CauthronBlue Abby Daley Blue
Clara Streeter Blue
English Breeds
Breed Champion Lily Egbert
Breed Champion PulletAbby Daley
Junior Pullets
Faith RiceBlue
Melody RiceBlue
Abby DaleyBlue
Clara StreeterBlue
Hen
Lily Egbert Blue Lily EgbertBlueMolly McMurryBlue
Continental Breeds
Junior Pullets
Abby DaleyBlue
Lily EgbertBlue
Erica Cauthron Blue
Cockerels
Erica CauthronBlue
Erica CauthronBlue
Erica CauthronBlue
Bantam
Meghan Anderson Champion
Chicken Meat Pens
Erica CauthronGrand Champion
Eoin BlackburnReserve Grand Champion
Abby DaleyBlue
Eoin BlackburnBlue
Abby DaleyBlue
Turkeys
Finnigan BlackburnGrand Champion
Micah WheelerReserve Grand Champion
Finnigan BlackburnBlue
Micah Wheeler Blue
Finnigan BlackburnBlue
Finnigan BlackburnBlue
Finnigan Blackburn Blue
Senior Poultry Showmanship
Meghan AndersonChampion
Molly McMurryReserve Champion
Eoin BlackburnBlue
Erica CauthronBlue
Junior Poultry Showmanship
Klaira WheelerChampion
Lily EgbertReserve Champion
Sophie EllsworthBlue
Finnigan BlackburnBlue
Micah WheelerBlue
Melody RiceBlue
Faith RiceBlue
Abigail DaleyBlue
4-H Rabbits
Rabbit Meat Pen
Meghan AndersonGrand Champion
Lila ShivelyReserve Champion
Megan AndersonBlue
ShyAnne Tweddell Blue
Keygan RohrichBlue
Senior Rabbit Showmanship
Meghan AndersonGrand Champion
ShyAnne TweddellReserve Champion
Junior Rabbit Showmanship
Keygan RohrichGrand Champion
Klaira WheelerReserve Champion
Courtnee PalmerBlue
Lila ShivelyBlue
Gavin EurchelBlue
4-H Sheep
Sheep Grand ChampionShyAnne Tweddell
Reserve Grand ChampionQuinn Burkley
Class 1
Cole ShivelyClass Champion
Dane BennettReserve Champion
Class 2
Quinn BurkleyClass Champion
Kruz BennettReserve Champion
Kruz Bennett Blue
Quinn Burkley Blue
Class 3
ShyAnne TweddellClass Champion
Evelyne CopeReserve Champion
Evelyne Cope Blue
Class 4
Dane BennettClass Champion
Evelyne CopeReserve Champion
Senior Showmanship
Quinn BurkleyGrand Champion
ShyAnne TweddellReserve Champion
Junior Showmanship
Evelyne CopeGrand Champion
Cole ShivelyReserve Champion
4-H Swine
Overall
Grand Champion SwineTanner Shellabarger
Reserve Grand Champ Swine
Chase Shellabarger
Class 1
Tanner ShellabargerClass Champion
Maci PridemoreReserve Champion
Keygan RohrichBlue
Ben HatfieldBlue
Noah BearssBlue
Klaira WheelerBlue
Molly McMurryBlue
Class 2
Chase ShellabargerClass Champion
Quin LewisReserve Champion
Rivers HillBlue
Cory PridemoreBlue
Keygan RohrichBlue
Casen PridemoreBlue
Joseph BearssBlue
Saran CalvertBlue
Klaira WheelerRed
Class 3
Tanner ShellabargerClass Champion
Chase ShellabargerReserve Champion
Rivers HillBlue
Jacob WalkeBlue
Sydney Rohrich Blue
Sophie EllsworthBlue
Scout McMurryBlue
Scout McMurryBlue
Kylie TavernaBlue
Kylie TavernaBlue
Class 4
Rivers HillClass Champion
Chase ShellabargerReserve Champion
Megan McMurryBlue
Cadence PalmerBlue
Tanner ShellabargerBlue
Keygan RohrichBlue
Noah BearrsBlue
Aspen Calvert Blue
Class 5
Cory PridemoreClass Champion
Abe RichardsonReserve Champion
Courtnee PalmerBlue
Class 6
Saran ClavertClass Champion
Life RichardsonReserve Champion
Senior Swine Showmanship
Megan McMurryChampion
Brayden PridemoreReserve Champion
Junior Swine Showmanship
Rivers HillChampion
Chase ShellabargerReserve Champion
4-H Indoor Projects
Artistic Clothing-
Shiloh Wertz Overall Grand Champion
Liberty WertzOverall Reserve Grand Champion
Avery Van Dyke Third Place
Cake Decorating
Tanner ShellabargerOverall Grand Champion
Olivia Van Dyke
Overall Reserve Grand Champion
Faith RiceBlue
Sabine JuarezRed
Shooting Sports
Junior Division
Gavin Erchul (Archery) Overall Grand Champion
Dean Baker (.22 Rifle)
Overall Reserve Grand Champion
Trace Tweddell (.22 Rifle)Blue
Emma McWhirter (Archery)Blue
Caleb Moen (Archery)Blue
Intermediate Division
Jack Baker (Archery)Overall Grand Champion
Raymond Harvey (.22 Rifle)
Overall Reserve Grand Champion
Kaitlyn Jones (.22 pistol)Champion
Clara Streeter (Archery)Champion
Tristan Jones (Muzzleloader)Champion
Tucker Tweddell (Shotgun)Champion
Yakov Foley (Shotgun)Red
Senior Division
Aiden Streete Overall Grand Champion
Woodworking-
Josiah WertzOverall Grand Champion
Tristan JonesOverall Reserve Grand Champion
Liberty Wertz (Unit 1)Champion
Kaitlyn Jones (Unit 2)Champion
Mechanical Sciences-
Robotics-
Sophie EllsworthBlue
Ian HellandBlue
Model Rocketry
Emmett HachmannChampion
Small Engines
Carson SandahlChampion
Crafts & Hobbies-
Aberlyn LeonOverall Grand Champion
Chase Shellabarger
Overall Reserve Grand Champion
Photography
Aberlyn Leon Champion
Evelyn HachmannReserve Champion
Leathercraft
Chase Shellabarger (Unit 6) Champion
Erica Cauthron (Unit 8)Champion
Ceramics
Zachary Leon (Unit 6)Champion
Animal Sciences- Tristan Jones
Overall Grand Champion
Melody Rice
Reserve Grand Champion
Beekeeping
Ian Helland (Unit 1)Champion
Tristan Jones (Unit 2)Champion
Sportfishing
Caleb MoenChampion
Vet Science
Melody RiceChampion
Cloverbuds (ages 5-7)
Delilah Van Dyke
Lucie Erchul
Easton Hachmann
Calvin Evans
Lily Sparks
