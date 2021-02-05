DENVER – Colorado’s U.S. senators have sent to President Biden their choices to fill two top positions in the federal justice system: a judgeship on the U.S. District Court for Colorado and the spot of the top federal prosecutor in the state.
The persons recommended this week by Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper for those spots are from Denver.
By geographical contrast, the senators recommended southern Colorado sheriffs as two of their three choices to become the U.S. Marshal for Colorado.
Based on past practice, the Democratic president is likely to follow the Democratic senators’ recommendations when he fills the positions.
It is normal practice for a new president to fill those positions, replacing persons appointed by the previous president.
Bennet and Hickenlooper recommended Regina Rodriguez, an attorney in private practice, to fill a vacancy on the federal distract court.
The vacancy was created in 2019 when Judge Marcia Krieger gave up her fulltime spot on the court to work parttime. Republican President George W. Bush appointed her and she joined the bench in 2002.
Rodriguez previously was chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Civil Division. She was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2016 to serve on the federal court but was not confirmed by the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans.
She serves on the Hispanic National Bar Association’s Law Enforcement Reform & Racial Justice Committee. In 2013, the association named her the Latina Lawyer of the Year.
To become U.S. Attorney for Colorado, the senators recommended three persons for the president to pick from: Kristin Bronson, Hetal Doshi and Cole Finegan.
Bronson has been Denver city attorney since 2016 and previously was in private practice.
Doshi has been a federal prosecutor since 2014 and previously was in private practice. She has served as president of the South Asian Bar Association of Colorado.
Finegan is regional manager of an international law firm. He has spent a third of his professional career in public service. He served simultaneously as Denver city attorney and chief of staff to Hickenlooper when he was Denver mayor. Finegan has been active in Democratic politics.
After Biden nominates one person for each of the three positions, the Senate votes whether to confirm them.
The senators suggested to the president that he choose Kirk Taylor, Cassidee Carlson or Sean Smith to be U.S. Marshal.
Smith has been La Plata County sheriff since 2015. Taylor has been Pueblo County sheriff since 2007. Carlson has served in the Aurora Police Department since 2003 and is the internal affairs deputy commander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.