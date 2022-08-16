School starts

The first day of school went smoothly for Longfellow Elementary School, new Principal Cory Scheffel said Monday.
“There’s been so much planning and prep getting to this point, and now it’s time for fine tuning,” he said.
Children rushed to meet their parents outside the school when it got out, and many continued playing together on the playground.
“It’s nice to see them wild and free again,” said Stephanie Amend, a first-grade parent, referring to prior COVID-19 restrictions.
“The young kids don’t try to hide the fact they’re excited to be back,” Scheffel said, comparing it to the high school where he most recently worked.
Scheffel’s favorite part of the day was seeing kids and their parents gravitate toward the school in the morning. He said he is looking forward to the upcoming school year.
