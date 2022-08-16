School starts

Hannah Stearns, 6, left, hugs Harper James, 2, Monday after getting out of the first day of school. Harper is the younger sister of Hannah’s friend Ava.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The first day of school went smoothly for Longfellow Elementary School, new Principal Cory Scheffel said Monday. 

“There’s been so much planning and prep getting to this point, and now it’s time for fine tuning,” he said. 

