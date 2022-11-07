Representatives of Logan Simpson, the company working on the county’s land use code update will make a preliminary presentation on Module two of the update at the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners work session.
The LUC update is an ongoing project with three modules. The first module still lacks approval of text amendments to one section, and is scheduled to be discussed in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.