Eighth graders receive VFW awards for Patriot’s Pen

Veterans of Foreign Wars representatives present Salida Middle School eighth-graders John Fast and Jack Baker with their district-level awards in the VFW Patriots Pen essay contest. Fast took first place at the district level of competition, and Baker earned third place. From left are VFW District 12 Cmdr. Dennis Hunter, Fast, Baker and VFW Post No. 3820 Adjutant and Quartermaster Glenn Mallory.

 Courtesy photo

Two Salida Middle School eighth-graders were awarded first and third place at the district level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest.

John Fast took home first place and a prize of $100. Jack Baker received third-place honors and a $50 prize.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.