Eighth graders receive VFW awards for Patriot’s Pen

Two Salida Middle School eighth-graders were awarded first and third place at the district level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
John Fast took home first place and a prize of $100. Jack Baker received third-place honors and a $50 prize.
The awards were presented April 3 by VFW District 12 Cmdr. Dennis Hunter and Angel of Shavano VFW Post No. 3820 Adjutant and Quartermaster Glenn Mallory.
The annual patriotic writing contest assigns a topic and students compete first at the post level, then district, state and national.
Although Fast’s essay made it to state competition, he did not advance to the national level.
