Traditional religious services have become non-traditional this year with most churches serving virtually, limiting attendance or not holding services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
COVID-19 restrictions apply to all of the in-person services, namely masks and social distancing.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fifth and D Streets, is offering Mass on a first-come, first-serve basis with a maximum of 50 in attendance.
No reservations are being taken. Christmas Eve services are at 4 and 7 p.m. Christmas Day Mass is at 9 a.m. The 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook at St. Joseph Salida Parish Family.
First Lutheran Church, 13th and F streets, is offering a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed and masks are required.
United Methodist Church has discontinued in-person worship services until further notice but invites those who are interested to join them online at 7:15 p.m. through Facebook or YouTube.
The live online worship services begin at 7:15 p.m. Tune in at 7 p.m. to enjoy the incredible music of Rod Schleicher.
This year’s Christmas offering will be shared between Chaffee County Boys & Girls Club and to support the ministries of the church.
Donors may take checks to the church anytime or mail to Salida UMC, PO Box 945, Salida, CO 81201. Please write “Christmas Offering” on the check.
To view the worship service on YouTube, use this link: https:www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnHwoJFhEsk.
You may also find the YouTube link on the “Video Sermons” page of the church website at http://www.salidaumc.org/sermons/video-sermons.
To view this worship service on Facebook, go to Salida United Methodist Church .
First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Ave., is offering four 20 minute outdoor services on Christmas Eve.
Participants must register in advance by calling the office at 719-539-6422 now through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Services are at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. The 6 p.m. service is full but a few spots remain open on the other times, mainly the 7:30 service.
Service will also premier at 5 p.m. on Facebook and continue through Christmas day.
The Facebook page is at First Presbyterian Church, Salida, Colorado. Service can also be seen on the website at www.salidapresbyterian.org under the sermon tab.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension is offering a Christmas Eve prayer service at 5 p.m. and a Christmas morning prayer service on Zoom.
Those wishing to participate can email fr.mike.fay@gmail.com for a link to an invitation.
River Valley Community Fellowship will post a Christmas Eve service on Facebook at River Valley Community Fellowship.
