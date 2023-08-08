Chaffee County Commissioners discussed Off-Highway Vehicle mitigation during their work session Monday.
Daniel Tom, the county attorney for Chaffee County, talked about how best to clarify which roads were and were not open to OHVs.
The recommendation made by Tom was to refer to the state statute rather than make an ordinance for Chaffee County, as to avoid confusion and differing statutes at the state and local levels.
“It clarifies, authority-wise, for the sheriff (whether) he can enforce it and what the fines are,” said Tom.
While the proposal was not voted on, the commissioners agreed that clarification about what roads were and were not open to OHVs was needed and agreed to update the map that showed these roads. They also agreed that the proposal to refer to the state statute was a good recommendation, but no formal decision was made at the meeting.
The meeting also had a presentation from Xcel Energy about their efforts to mitigate fire risks with their power lines. Ashley Valdez, Area Manager Community & Local Governmental Affairs for Xcel Energy, said, “We will continue to perform evaluations of our assets.”
Valdez said that the power lines have a fail-safe that will de-energize the lines if something falls on them until a crew can be dispatched to the area and check out the problem themselves. She mentioned that this could cause increased outages for high risk areas when the lines de-energize, but that the significantly decreased risk of a fire was the reason for this decision.
Commissioners also heard an update from Gabe Vandersip of the U.S. Forest Service who talked about fire danger and the response to the danger. Vandersip mentioned that the fire danger is high currently, but that there are no fire restrictions in place due to the amount of moisture still in the soil. However, he said that the need for a fire restriction is being monitored and there is a possibility that a restriction will be necessary in the coming weeks.
Commissioners will hold their next work session on August 14.
