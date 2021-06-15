Equities finished mixed Monday with the Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq finishing modestly higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 86 points.
It was a rather quiet day in the headlines, but release of the New York Federal Reserver survey on inflation showed that consumers’ expectations for inflation over the next year rose to the highest level since the survey began, stoking worries over an inflation-induced shift in Fed policy.
The technology sector led the way, while cyclicals such as financials and materials trailed.
Treasury yields moved higher on the inflation survey, with both the stock and bond markets looking ahead to the Fed meeting later this week.
The price of crude oil was up 11 cents or 0.16 percent, at $71.02 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $12 or 0.64 percent to $1,867.60.
All eyes are on the Fed meeting Wednesday, with Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference commentary likely to set the tone for markets this week.
Analysts think the Fed will begin the process of tapering its bond purchases in the not-too-distant future and that “taper talk” will be a driving force for stock- and bond-market moves ahead.
Investors will pay particular attention to Wednesday’s comments for any signals of how Fed officials are evaluating the recent jump in inflation and the influence that’s having on the taper timeline.
A check under the market’s hood shows that growth has regained some ground on value, with growth investments outperforming on Monday and over the last month as interest rates have largely come down in that period, despite Monday’s modest move higher.
Nevertheless, the return on large-cap value has more than doubled that of large-cap growth year-to-date as cyclical investments have benefited from the strong economic rebound.
Similarly, despite Monday’s weakness, small-caps continue to perform well, and developed-market international large-caps have outperformed U.S. large-caps over the last month as prospects of a global rebound have improved.
Analysts think market leadership across asset classes, style (growth/value) and sectors will continue to rotate as we advance, supporting the case for disciplined diversification and appropriate portfolio rebalancing as the bull market progresses and volatility emerges.
The daily stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
