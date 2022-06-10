Salida City Council unanimously passed five resolutions and one ordinance during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Resolution 2022-25 approved participating in the county’s multijurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
Rich Atkins, Chaffee County emergency management director, presented the updated plan, which will run through 2027.
Some new parts of the plan include compliance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance for local plans, following the requirements of FEMA’s Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 and its 2014 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The plan will apply to the unincorporated county, the City of Salida and the towns of Buena Vista and Poncha Springs.
In a similar vote, council approved first reading and set the public hearing for June 21 for Ordinance 2022-09, which repeals and replaces Chapter 2, Article XVII of the Salida Municipal Code.
One change is the definition of an emergency, which is currently “limited to situations where residents of the City are ‘threatened by general public unrest or riot, or by attack upon the State’ and do not contemplate other emergency situations such as natural disasters or pandemics,” City Attorney Nina Williams stated in a memo to the council.
The new language in the code will replace “Civil Emergencies” with updated “Emergency Management” provisions, including:
• Establish a far broader range of emergency situations during which a local emergency can be declared.
• Provide that the city administrator may declare and oversee a local emergency, unless the city council determines the mayor should declare and oversee the same.
• Provide for procedures to communicate the declaration of emergency to the appropriate county and state emergency management officials as well as the public.
• Enumerate the specific actions available to the city administrator during a local emergency.
• Provide that emergency orders take precedence over existing rules where a conflict exists.
Resolution 2022-24 updated the water and wastewater fee schedule. In July 2021, council passed resolution 2021-22, which added a note on the fee schedule amending code section 146-33-40 regarding in-lieu fees. When the fee schedule was updated for 2022, this note was left off. Upon passing this resolution, the fee scheduled will be updated to include the note.
Similarly, Resolution 2022-26 updated the language regarding the methodology for how land development applications provide fee-in-lieu payments to both Salida and Buena Vista school districts.
Both of the resolutions clear up language and have no financial impact on the city.
Council approved Resolution 2022-25, which supports the Chaffee Housing Authority’s application to join the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, which provides insurance to municipal government members. CIRSA guidelines require that new members like CHA must be sponsored by an existing member.
Bill Almquist, community development director, presented an update to the city’s “Open Doors” recreational vehicle rental program during council’s work session Monday before it passed Resolution 2022-27 on Tuesday.
Almquist said they have purchased seven used RVs so far, at the average price of $27,000 each, ranging in age from 2015 models to 2021 models.
He said they have been working with Salida RV Resort to set up spaces for the units, which cost between $700 and $950 per month in rent, plus some utilities. The rent cost depends on the size of the unit.
That price will cover the $648 rental cost for each RV space.
