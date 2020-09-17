Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is just about breaking even on operations costs following the impact of COVID-19 on the hospital.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services, told Salida Hospital District board members the numbers are a “reassuring change and improvement.”
The closure of the hospital to all but emergency needs in March and April put a dent in hospital finances, but Fagerberg said they are pulling out of that negative impact.
She said the hospital is still about $1 million over budget, however, that’s still being impacted by CARES Act relief and will continue to be monitored over the remaining months of the year.
Debbie Farrell, board president said, “It’s nice to see that we’re almost back to our normal operations, although a bit shy of it.”
The board heard a presentation by dietary manager Ryan Murray about the implementation of a new software management system for the dietary department which will facilitate meal ordering and keep track of dietary needs for patients.
The Room Service Connect system by Dietary Food Management is designed for hospitals of less that 50 beds.
It takes the place of the old system, in which meal orders were taken down on paper.
Farrell said the new system sounded like a great upgrade for the kitchen and will improve efficiency.
HHRMC CEO Bob Morasko’s report stated the Custer County Health Center is now a certified hospital-based rural health clinic and the official transition to HRRMC is set for Oct. 1
HRRMC Foundation is in the process of submitting a Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) grant to expand HRRMC’s emergency department for the pandemic/decontamination ED addition.
Morasko also reported Rocky Mountain Eye Center has started construction on their new building on the HRRMC campus. The structure is being built by Colarelli Constriction which was also in charge of the construction of the outpatient pavilion.
Lezlie Burkley, of HRRMC Foundation told the board about a women’s wellness grant they are pursuing through Colorado Department of Health and Environment to fill a gap left since Planned Parenthood discontinued cancer screening funding statewide.
The grant would allow HRRMC to provide support for under served women in obtaining mammogram and cervical screenings for cancer.
Board member Tom Eve gave an update on facilities in the district.
He said the new target date for the completion of the Buena Vista Health Center is now Oct. 30. Recent confusion over an additional tap fee to Buena Vista Sanitation District for the expansion was resolved.
Board member Jean Moltz gave an update on fundraising from the No Go Gala, a reworking of the annual Jewel Ball, which is not being held this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
She also told the board HRRMC was awarded a DOLA/COVID Relief Fund grant of $450,000 to be used by Dec. 30.
