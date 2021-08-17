As the new school year begins, Salida School District R-32-J is still dealing with the move of Crest Academy from its former location at 220 W. 12th St. to its new location, 627 Oak St., which requires many students to cross Colo. 291/Oak Street to reach the school.
District Superintendent David Blackburn said the school district has filed for a study with the Colorado Department of Transportation, which was confirmed by David Payton, CDOT regional traffic and safety engineer.
“The school recently approached CDOT about implementing a school zone at their new location on Colo. 291,” Payton said. “Due to the timing, the required school zone study cannot be completed in time to have the various school zone features in place before school starts. This study must be completed in order to determine appropriate locations of signs, paint and what the speed limit should be set at.”
Blackburn said that on Thursday, during the school’s “soft” opening and orientation for new students, temporary CDOT signs were in place and Salida police officers with squad cars were on site.
Police Chief Russ Johnson said it will be difficult for the police to have someone there every day.
“We will be there when we can and make passes, but we can’t guarantee a vehicle every day,” Johnson said. “We just don’t have the personnel. Also, this is a state highway, which means anything changed or added has to be done through CDOT. We’ve suggested setting up a crossing guard system.”
Payton said a study such as this usually isn’t done before school starts.
“This study is normally done a few weeks after school starts but before winter, so as to be able to see the actual student crossing behavior (the winter weather may lessen the number of crossing students). Since this is a request to have features in place before school starts this year, CDOT is working with the school to issue a temporary special use permit allowing a crossing guard to be in place.
“The temporary special use permit will be in effect after all personnel have signed the document and is set to expire May 31, 2022.”
By the permit, the crossing guard is required to wear a “high-visible” safety vest and use a portable hand-held stop sign. The school crossing times, by permit, are 7:40-8:05 a.m. and 3:55-4:15 p.m.
“Part of this process will involve CDOT supplying some orange portable signs, typically used for road construction, that indicate there is a flagger ahead and that traffic should be prepared to stop,” Payton said.
“The school is responsible for turning the signs away from traffic during nonuse periods. We are also coordinating with our CDOT paint crew to lay down a temporary crosswalk.
“Please note with their pre-existing jobs and tasks it may take two weeks for the crew to schedule this paint job. CDOT is coordinating with the school now to determine the location.
“Additionally, CDOT has provided the school with information about the Safe Routes to School program. This program includes beneficial safety information like School Crossing Guard Guidelines.”
