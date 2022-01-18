by Brian McCabe
Salida City Council will vote on a resolution regarding the 141 Annex annexation petition during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Council’s work session, which originally was moved to 5 p.m. today due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, has been canceled.
Council approved on Dec. 4, 2018, Resolution 2018-52, the Love pre-annexation agreement. That agreement required the owners of lots 1-3 to annex their properties within 60 days of when they become eligible. The properties became eligible with the Upchurch Annexation, effective July 2, 2021.
An extension to the 60-day timeline was granted to allow time to survey the property, with filing required by Oct. 28. Filing was completed Oct. 21. The resolution council will consider today states the petition is in compliance with state statutes and sets a public hearing.
In other business the council will consider updates to the city’s personnel manual, looking specifically at standby compensation and paid holidays.
Currently, non-public-safety employees working a seven-day standby rotation are paid $100 in standby pay, plus 1½ times their regular hourly rate for actual time worked.
Staff is proposing a change to remove the fixed lump sum and use an hourly rate.
Paid holidays would include the new federal holiday of Juneteenth and the Colorado state holiday of Cabrini Day, as well as the two days prior to both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, to match both Chaffee County and the Town of Buena Vista.
To watch the meeting live, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
To participate in the meeting, register through https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
