Salida City Council will consider its emergency declaration regarding COVID-19, first declared March 17, 2020, and extended 16 times, during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
During their last regular meeting, council members discussed the possibility of not having to extend the declaration.
However, City Administrator Drew Nelson stated in a staff recommendation that “due to stagnating vaccination rates and the highly contagious Delta variant now being the dominant strain in Colorado, it has become evident that the city should retain its emergency foot as we head toward the fall” and recommends extending it until Sept. 8.
In other business, council will vote on adoption of a remote participation policy, allowing council members to attend meetings remotely when a local disaster emergency is not in effect.
Council will continue discussion from Monday’s work session on the Bureau of Land Management environmental assessment report for the Hard Rock Main Pit expansion and possible road realignment of CR 107, along with possible impact to the Solstice Trail.
The BLM has proposed three alternatives in their draft report.
The first option would allow Hard Rock to expand its gravel mining operations by the requested 62.8 acres, which would require changes to CR 107 and either changes or removal of the Solstice Trail. This would allow operations to continue for about 50 years.
The second option would be to allow Hard Rock to expand approximately 41 acres, bringing the edge of the pit to within 30 feet of the trail, and limiting lifespan of the mine to approximately 30 years.
The third option would be no action at this time, which would reduce lifespan of the current pit to a short period of time.
City staff is seeking input from the council and recommends the second option, saying it provides the “greatest benefit and the least impact to both consumers and trail users in and around Salida.”
The consent agenda includes:
• Approval of final payment to iiCon for repairs to the Salida Community Center.
• Approval of a professional services agreement with Hittle Landscape Architects for a concept design plan to create a public art project at the old skate park at First and I streets.
• Approval of the Peak to Peak Pickleball Tournament.
• Approval of the Salida Fiber Festival.
Council will hear reports from staff, city attorney, treasurer, mayor and council members.
