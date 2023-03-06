Salida High School will face The Pinnacle High School of Thornton at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Denver University to kick off the “great eight” round of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A boys’ basketball state championships.
The Pinnacle Timberwolves are 16-8 this season and ranked No. 23 of the 32 teams in the original bracket. They played their season in the 3A Frontier League.
The SHS Spartans are 23-1 this season and ranked No. 2.
While the two teams haven’t met this season, they have both played The Vanguard School, which is in the 3A Tri-Peaks League with Salida.
The Spartans faced the Coursers once in regular season, beating them 84-69, and again in the league playoffs, beating them 58-42.
The Timberwolves played Vanguard in the first round of the state championships and beat them 53-45.
Pinnacle averages 64 points per game, shooting at 42 percent and scoring 1,407 points this season.
Salida has averaged 62.2 points per game, with a 49 percent shooting average and scoring 1,369 points this season.
At 8:30 p.m. Thursday No. 3 Centauri (20-3) will play No. 6 Windsor Charter Academy (20-3).
The winner of that game will face the winner of the Salida and Pinnacle game at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Salida beat Centauri 54-40 in the fourth game of the regular season. They have not faced Windsor.
Also playing Thursday will be No. 4 Highland (21-3) against No. 21 SkyView Academy (16-8) at 1:15 p.m. and No. 1 Faith Christian (22-1) versus No. 9 Yuma (18-5) at 5:30 p.m.
This will be the first meet-up between Highland and SkyView. Faith Christian beat Yuma 71-60 in the regional playoffs Feb. 25.
The winners of those two games will face off in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The winners of the two semifinal games will play in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.
All games will be at DU’s Hamilton Gymnasium, 2240 E. Buchtel Blvd. in Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.