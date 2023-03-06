Salida High School will face The Pinnacle High School of Thornton at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Denver University to kick off the “great eight” round of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A boys’ basketball state championships.

The Pinnacle Timberwolves are 16-8 this season and ranked No. 23 of the 32 teams in the original bracket. They played their season in the 3A Frontier League.

