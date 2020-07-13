Chaffee County commissioners will receive department reports during their work session beginning at 9 a.m. today.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
At 1:15 p.m. the commissioners will receive an update on the Small Business Development Center Program from Jamie Billesbach.
County assessor Brenda Mosby will talk with the commissioners about Gallagher impacts at 1:45 p.m.
Donna Rhoads will talk about the Valley View Project with commissioners at 2:15 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m. Greater Arkansas River Nature Association executive director Dominique Naccarato will update the commissioners on the Corridor Management Plan.
Commissioner Keith Baker will lead a discussion regarding the Tennessee Pass Line and funding for the Chaffee Shuttle medical transit at 2:45 p.m.
Commissioners review public hearings
Commissioners will host public hearings on the Arkansas Valley Business Park major subdivision and North Fork Ranches major subdivision preliminary plan during the regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Public hearing for the final plat for the Arkansas Valley Business Park major subdivision, phase 2, located at 28105 CR 317 will begin at 9:15 a.m.
The second public hearing follows and is for the prelimiary/final plat on the North Fork Ranches major subdivision preliminary plan.
Located at 15350 Granite Parkway near Maysville, the North Fork request is to subdivide 149.93 acres into 17 lots, with the minimum lot size being 5 acres.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Considering a release of the lot sales restriction for Kalivoda Rural Open Space incentive.
• Request for a release of the lot sales restrictions for Centerville Ranch Phase 1, Filing 1.
• The assignment of Chaffee County’s 2020 private activity bonds.
• Consider an intergovernmental agreement with Buena Vista to implement a review process for developments in the municipal area, the area of desired growth, and the three-mile planning area.
• Consider vacancies on the planning commission board.
• Review and consider a temporary personnel policy regarding employee travel.
• Accept application, set neighborhood and hearing date for Browns Canyon Brewing Company for a brew pub license for 23850 U.S. 285, Buena Vista.
• An update on the Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park, 29320 CR 361.
