U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to make Salida stop

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be making a stop in Salida on its way to Washington D.C. from its home in Uncompahgre National Forest in western Colorado.
The 55-foot-tall Engelmann spruce was cut down Thursday.
Salida is one of 10 communities that will host special viewings of the tree as it makes its way across the country. The tree will be on display in Salida from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Salida High School.
The Salida viewing opportunity will be a drive-through event and residents are encouraged to view the Christmas tree from their vehicles as they drive along Jones Avenue, entering from State Street and exiting via New Street.
Those outdoors will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in a winter holiday theme for the event.
Salida Sunrise Rotary will provide hot chocolate “kits,” which include a cup with a packet of hot chocolate and a candy cane.
Salida Mayor P.T. Wood said in a press release, “We are honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will visit Salida on its journey to Washington, D.C. Our community looks forward to being a part of this gift to the nation and the joy it will bring to our own community this holiday.”
The tree is expected to be delivered to the U.S. Capitol Nov. 20.
At the end of its journey, the “People’s Tree” tree will stand on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building and be decorated for the holiday season.
For more information on the Salida event, visit www.cityofsalida.com.
For other tour information, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.
