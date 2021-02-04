A mule residing in Eagle County recently tested positive for bat variant rabies, Colorado Departments of Agriculture and Public Health and Environment reported Wednesday.
This is the first case of rabies in domestic livestock in Colorado this year and the first case of rabies in an equine in Colorado since 2013.
The spillover of bat variant rabies into domestic animals and wildlife is less common than skunk variant rabies in Colorado but is still possible.
“Rabies exposure to livestock is an ongoing risk in all areas of Colorado,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Keith Roehr. “This latest case serves as an important reminder of the need for rabies vaccination for domestic animals statewide – not just in areas where skunk variant rabies is established.”
Rabies can spread from wild animals such as bats, skunks, raccoons and foxes to other mammals, including domestic pets and livestock.
Rabies is a deadly disease and vaccination is the single best method to protect pets and livestock. One of the greatest risks of exposure to rabies virus for people is through contact with rabid domestic pets or livestock.
