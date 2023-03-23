Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association are sponsoring a free four-part educational series to train volunteers to help steward public lands in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
The series starts Saturday and will continue through April 29. Participants will study a different topic each week. The goal is for participants to go out and educate others about volunteer opportunities related to each week’s topic, a press release stated.
Besides AHRA and GARNA, partners in the project include the Royal Gorge Region of the Bureau of Land Management and the Salida Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service, as well as individual educators.
Participants can sign up for one or all four training days.
The series will culminate in a Summer Kick-Off Event May 13 in Riverside Park in Salida.
All sessions will start at 9 a.m. at the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida. If a field trip is part of the training, transportation will be provided.
9-11 a.m. Saturday. Topic: Ornithology – Dave McNitt from the BLM will teach about public land management agencies, birding and bird habitat on public lands and volunteer opportunities such as Nestbox Monitoring and Pinyon Jay Monitoring programs.
9-11:30 a.m. April 7. Topic: Stream Ecology – Alex Townsend, CPW aquatic biologist based in Salida, will discuss the fish of the Upper Arkansas River. Participants will get hands-on experience electroshocking fish with CPW staff and learn of volunteer opportunities with Collegiate Peaks Trout Unlimited’s Stream Ecology programs.
9-11:30 a.m. April 14. Topic: Wildlife – Participants will learn about opportunities to volunteer with the boreal toad monitoring program.
9-11:30 a.m. April 29. Topic: Geology – James McCalpin, president of GEO-HAZ Consulting in Crestone, will discuss local geological features through maps and a short field trip. Volunteer opportunities with the Chaffee Rec Adopters and stewarding public lands also will be discussed.
