Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association are sponsoring a free four-part educational series to train volunteers to help steward public lands in the Upper Arkansas Valley.

The series starts Saturday and will continue through April 29. Participants will study a different topic each week. The goal is for participants to go out and educate others about volunteer opportunities related to each week’s topic, a press release stated.

