The public is invited to a ceremonial signing celebration for the Chaffee Housing Authority at noon Thursday in Thonhoff Park.
The CHA is a multijurisdictional housing authority created by Chaffee County, Salida and Buena Vista.
“This is a very exciting step forward in addressing the lack of affordable housing in Chaffee County,” Becky Gray, director of the Chaffee County Office of Housing said.
“A multijurisdictional housing authority will not only offer our community access to tools and financing that we haven’t had before, but also will serve as a coordinating entity for housing policy and advocacy both locally and at the state level.”
The CHA will be governed by a board of directors made up of three members appointed by the county, two members appointed by Salida, two members appointed by Buena Vista, and two members at large.
Each jurisdiction will follow their own protocol for recruiting, vetting, and appointing board members.
Chaffee County residents who are interested in being considered for a board appointment should contact the jurisdiction they wish to represent.
