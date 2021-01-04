70 years and older will be included in 1B

Those 70 and older will be included in the Phase 1B of Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccination process.
Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that Colorado is updating its COVID-19 vaccine distribution phasing and is entering the second part of Phase 1 a press release stated.
Included in Phase 1B are Coloradans 70 and older, a demographic that represents 78 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
In Chaffee County that population accounts for about 17.2 percent of the total population according to 2019 estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The governor said this new phase will also include frontline essential workers and continuity of state government, including:
• Educators and daycare staff
• Food and agriculture workers
• Manufacturing
• U.S. Postal Service
• Public Transit and specialized transportation personnel
• Grocery workers
• Public Health workers
• Direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness
• Essential personnel for the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government
• Frontline journalists
The governor’s office indicated the state is moving as fast as the federal vaccine supply chain allows.
