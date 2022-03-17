A vigil for Suzanne Morphew Tuesday brought people from across the country to participate in a remembrance walk and pray for the mother of two who disappeared May 10, 2020.
Attendees included former Court TV and HLN host Nancy Grace.
Grace, a former prosecutor who now hosts “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation, was in Salida to do a profile on the case and interview people close to Morphew.
She attended the vigil and spoke with supporters of Morphew.
Grace said she believes Morphew’s husband, Barry, to be guilty of murder.
She doesn’t think Suzanne’s body will ever be found, “but I pray for justice,” she said.
Attending the vigil was important, she said, because “there’s no one to speak out for Suzanne Morphew.”
Grace said there are people speaking for Barry Morphew in terms of his receiving a fair trial, and she hopes he does receive a fair trial.
“What I want more than anything is the truth. Which may not be easy for the family to stomach,” Grace said.
She added she felt bad for the family, which doesn’t have Suzanne in their life.
Tyson Draper, a YouTuber from Thatcher, Arizona, who interviewed Barry Morphew about three weeks after Suzanne’s disappearance and has followed the case since, was one of the organizers of the event.
He has been interviewed about the case by Grace and on the YouTube show “Profiling Evil.”
At least 20 others from Salida, other parts of Colorado and out of state participated in the event.
Many sported “Justice for Suzanne” T-shirts designed by Salida resident Tisha Leewaye, who knew Morphew as a salon client and has been involved in local efforts to call attention to the case since May 2020.
Leewaye was one of many locals who supported the September 2020 search led by Suzanne Morphew’s brother, Andy Moorman.
Since Barry Morphew’s arrest in May 2021, she has attended many of his court proceedings.
Salidan Pamela Good and sons Ryan, 12, and Jeremy, 9, also came out to the event.
Good was a church friend of Suzanne Morphew from the time the Morphew family moved to Chaffee County in 2018.
Grace was scheduled to interview Good about her recollections of Morphew on Wednesday morning.
