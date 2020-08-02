Responding to a call for help, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers found a body Friday in Skaguay Reservoir, a remote, 114-acre mountain reservoir about 20 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.
CPW officers responded to the Friday morning call and immediately alerted the Teller County Sheriff’s office, which also responded to the scene.
The agencies brought in boats and after searching for several hours recovered a body.
The Teller County Coroner’s office was notified and took control of the body and the scene and county officials began an investigation.
The coroner will determine a cause of death and make identification of the victim as well as notifying the next of kin.
Skaguay is an isolated reservoir about 8 miles east of Victor along rugged gravel roads at an elevation of about 8,900 feet.
It is popular for coldwater fishing and known especially for rainbow, cutthroat and brown trout as well as Northern pike.
The reservoir is part of the 715-acre Skaguay Reservoir State Wildlife Area.
