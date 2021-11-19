Chaffee County Public Health will close its offices and pause the majority of programing from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3 to observe holidays and provide the department with some respite.
“After almost two years of intense and nonstop COVID-19 response, CCPH has earned a break,” Andrea Carlstrom, director, said.
Testing and vaccination opportunities will continue, and contact tracing and case investigation will take place using a streamlined approach.
“We have done everything possible, along with our healthcare partners, to provide the public with timely and accurate information, clear and credible resources and the tools in its toolbelt to navigate living life in the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlstrom said.
“At this stage of the pandemic, it is really up to individuals, households and workplaces to do the right thing to mitigate the spread of the virus, keep our healthcare systems from surging and prevent unnecessary deaths due to COVID-19.”
Emergencies will be covered by on-call staff.
“We wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season and hopefully one that feels more normal than last year with vaccinations readily available and clearly effective in protecting against serious illness and hospitalizations,” Carlstrom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.