Dear Editor:
I should have written this letter sometime ago. First, I want to congratulate Merle and Mary on the anniversary of The Mountain Mail. Thanks to you and all the great people at the Mail, including Vickie Sue, Sandra and Karin.
I also want to encourage everyone in Salida to support this newspaper.
In my 34 years there, I got so used to reading a paper that kept me up to date on what was happening in my community, even if I didn’t always agree with the editorial stance.
Now I live in a community of 100,000 plus. There is a “local” newspaper, but it doesn’t publish local news. It’s owned by a group of investors whose only interest is making money, and local reporters and news costs.
For example, as school was opening and everyone was wondering what the local school district was going to do, the paper published two front page stories: one about the Denver School District, lifted from the Denver Post, and the other an Associated Press story about a school district on the east coast.
Not very helpful! To get local news I have to rely on social media, which sometimes gets it right but which also includes a lot of trash I’d rather not see.
So please continue to support The Mountain Mail. Dave and I look forward to receiving it every week in the mail and I often read it on line.
I know more about what’s going on in Salida than in Longmont. And again, congratulations on the many, many years and prayers for many, many more!
Nancy Sanger,
Longmont
(0) comments
