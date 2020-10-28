Democratic Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker has both collected and spent the most money, in his run for re-election, more than twice as much as his Republican opponent, Hannah Hannah, in the District 1 race.
Baker has collected $44,276.14 in donations, both monetary and non-monetary, while spending $31,087.41 in expenses, as reported by the Colorado Secretary of State.
Hannah has collected $24,679.83 in contributions and spent $16,134.84.
Libertarian Bonnie Davis, the third candidate in the District 1 race, has collected $450 in contributions and spent $827.13 in expenditures.
Baker has had five major contributors, who have given $1,000 or more; Joanne Allen $1,000, Douglas Brady $2,000, Susan Curtis $1,000, Jeffery Portman $2,500 and Lisa Portman $2,500.
Hannah has had two major contributors; Chaffee County Republican Central Committee $3,000 and David Magnon, who gave $1,152 in non-monetary radio ad contributions.
Davis has had no major contributors.
Commissioner Greg Felt, running unopposed as an independent for District 2, has had no contributions and no expenditures.
The Colorado Secretary of State website did report that Felt filed his Oct. 13 contributions and expenditures late, by one day.
