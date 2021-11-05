Foundation appoints executive

The Chaffee County Community Foundation board of directors announced it has appointed Betsy Dittenber as executive director after a three-month national search.
She will begin in the position on Nov. 16, a press release stated.
A resident of Howard, Dittenber spent more than 15 years as a nonprofit leader and has a master’s degree in public service and nonprofit management.
Among the nonprofit organizations she has worked for are the National Hemophilia Foundation, Immunize Nevada, The Animal Foundation, United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs, Teach for America, Family Promise, The Alliance, Chaffee Childcare Initiative, Roller Derby Leagues and Rotary.
Her history of community involvement include serving as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Boston and board service with many organizations.
Dittenber said she hopes to draw on her experience working with youth in Guadalajara, Mexico, and engaging the Latin and indigenous community in Nevada to make the foundation’s work inclusive to all members the local community
She helped create and taught in the Grants Management Certificate Program at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
In her spare time, Dittenber enjoys spending time outdoors with her family hiking, backpacking and rafting. She said she is an enthusiastic but mediocre gardener and enjoys messy art projects with her daughter.
