Ice rink awaits permit

Poles and lights donated by Alamosa for Salida’s new ice rink have been delivered to Centennial Park, but before they can be erected for the rink’s shade structure, plans need to be approved by the county’s engineer.
“Now we’re working on the commercial construction permit application,” John Fritz, vice president of the Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, said. “We have the structural drawings completed. We put in an application and submitted it to the county, now it has to get approved before we can start digging.”
With the rink outdoors, the shade structure will be key to maintaining the ice.
“What we need is the poles so we can hang the curtains – without shade, we’re barking up the wrong tree,” Alan Brown, board president of the hockey association, said. “As soon as they sign off, we’re good to go.”
Time, however, could be an issue. Brown said if the ground freezes really deep, it could inhibit the city’s ability to dig the holes for the poles.
“Most of November here looks good so we have a few weeks to get them installed,” Brown said. “Once the shade is up, there’s nothing to hold us back – then we’ll be counting on it to get cold.”
After the shade structure is completed, Brown said they’ll just need to put up the boards to erect the enclosure and then build ice to complete the project.
As part of the work currently going on at Centennial Park, Brown said there was an expectation that a dedicated water delivery system will be installed, based on previous talks with the city. Last year Brown used a garden hose to make ice at the rink when it was first leveled, and said it took him about three hours per layer. Those layers were about 3/32 of an inch thick. “It needs to be built one thin layer at a time,” Brown said.
Like most things, the COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the ice rink’s construction. The city froze funds for the project, which forced the group to continue fund raising for the project.
“The funding has been decreased immensely, but I’m thankful there’s still forward motion,” Fritz said. “That hasn’t slowed us down just the process has.”
“We had some great contributions that really kept us alive,” Brown said.
Brown estimated it will take another $10,000-$15,000 to complete the rink.
“We’re hopeful the funds will be reinstated in 2021,” Fritz said.
The association would prefer to finish the rink before January when the new budget goes into affect.
People interested in helping with the rink in any way is encouraged to contact the group on Facebook.
Even if it isn’t completed, ice skating will go on. Fritz said some hockey parents are planning to have some informal learn to skate and learn to play hockey days at Frantz Lake this winter.
The town of Pagosa Springs donated ice skates to Salida, which can be rented at Ramps and Alleys so some basic infrastructure is in place.
And maybe people will get to skate on a new rink this winter in Salida.
“There’s no time line when it will be done,” Fritz said. “Hopefully this winter people will be skating.”
“It’s exciting to be so close, but we’re also running out of time,” Brown said. “We’re all on pins and needles whether we’ll get it up to go this winter or not. COVID has made it a longer, drawn out process than we anticipated, but that’s reasonable and understandable. If we don’t get (the rink built) this year, it’s not for a lack of trying.”
