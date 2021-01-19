A 43-year-old woman in the north end of Chaffee County who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 died during the weekend.
It was unknown if her death was caused by COVID-19, but the death was listed in the Chaffee County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard as a COVID-19 patient death, which includes probable though not confirmed deaths directly attributable to the virus.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Chaffee County has recorded 24 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients, 16 of which were confirmed to have occurred as a direct result of the virus.
To date the county has recorded 780 positive cases of COVID-19 within the general population, including Buena Vista Correctional Facility staff, and cases related to staff and residents of Columbine Manor Care Center, which suffered an outbreak early in the pandemic.
In the last seven days, Chaffee County Public Health has reported 49 new cases of the virus. Of those, 27 were in the southern end of the county, 20 were in the north end and two were undetermined.
The main type of spread continues to be person-to-person contact at 77.5 percent of cases, with community spread accounting for 19.4 percent of cases and travel outside the county accounting for 3.1 percent.
Not included in the county numbers are cases at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
During the facility’s current outbreak, which began Oct. 21, State Public Health has documented 244 cases among inmates, with one death and 45 cases among Corrections staff.
Most of those cases have resolved. From an outbreak high of 66 active cases, the facility is listed as having 28 active cases as of Monday by Colorado Department of Corrections.
A previous outbreak at the facility from July to September had 197 inmates and 16 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Colorado Department of Public Health and environment reported a pandemic total of 376,171 cases with 4,502 deaths attributed to the virus as of Monday.
To date 278,686 Coloradans have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 49,744 have received their second dose.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain the only two currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration; however, vaccines developed by Astrazeneca, Janssen and Novavax are currently in phase three clinical trials.
COVID-19 testing continues to be offered by Chaffee County Public Health and vaccines are currently offered to those 70 and older, and first responders.
To access testing, visit https://curative.com/sites/9101#9/38.5384/-106.0189.
To access vaccinations for those included in the current phase visit https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/.
