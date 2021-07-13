Wendy Skean of Nathrop and Raymond Ferbrache of Salida both won their divisions Wednesday at the 2021 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Winter Park.
The races, which started Monday, will run through Tuesday.
Ferbrache won the XC Master Men’s 80-84 age group, finishing one lap of the 5.4-mile course in 54 minutes, 52 seconds. He was the second oldest cyclist at the race.
Fred Schwartz of Waco, Texas, was the oldest racer at 89.
“It was fun,” Ferbrache said. “I do it for health reasons. It’s a personal testimony; Jesus offers good health. Fred is a great role model for all of us.”
Ferbrache said he had people ask him how many were in his age group, and he’d tell them he couldn’t count them, the joke being he was the only one.
“There used to be a lot of guys in my age group, but they start to drop out as they get older,” Ferbrache said. “We are lucky because we have a lot of great trails here in Salida to ride on. Personally, I think that we don’t quit biking because we get old, we get old because we quit biking.”
Skean won the XC Master Women’s 74-79 age group championship, the only racer in the category and third oldest competing.
She completed two laps of the course in 1:46:38.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Skean said. “After missing last year, I was really looking forward to it. I wanted to see if I could go as fast as last time, but the course was about a half-mile longer. I was seven minutes slower and two years older, but I was still very happy with the race.”
She also won in 2019, but due to COVID-19, no races were held in 2020.
Skean said she kind of knew what to expect, having raced the course before, but this year, due to recent heavy rains, there were a lot more rocks and roots exposed.
“The start was a little bit different, a steep climb for about a mile out in the open,” Skean said. “I didn’t realize it was going to be quite that hot either. The rest of the course was through the trees, so it wasn’t quite as warm.”
Skean said her goal was to stay with the 70- to 74-year-olds, which she did through the first climb. There were three women in that age group, and Skean said she actually beat one of them.
“That’s always one of my goals, to beat someone younger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.