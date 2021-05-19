Global equities markets finished broadly lower, yet way off session lows, as concerns over higher inflation and stretched valuations overshadowed optimism about the economic rebound.
Contributing to the negative sentiment was bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which declined sharply after China reiterated on Tuesday that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.
Oil prices fell the most in six weeks, leading the energy sector lower, while the dollar advanced for the first time in five days.
The 10-year government bond yield rose for the day following the release of the Fed minutes.
The economic calendar was light, and the spotlight was on the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting. In light of the faster-than-expected rise in consumer prices reported last week, investors are looking for clues to policymakers’ views on inflation risks and the timing of tapering the Fed’;s $120 billion asset-purchase plan.
Various participants noted that it would likely take some time until the economy makes further substantial progress towards the Fed’s goals, which would be needed to begin tapering.
However, the minutes showed that some officials are concerned that supply-chain bottlenecks and input shortages may not be resolved quickly, putting upward pressure on prices.
Chairman Powell has maintained the view that inflation pressures are transitory, and that the Fed won’t adjust policy based on this year’;s inflation spike. So far, the rise in prices is being driven by supply shortages and a reopening surge in demand, reflecting pandemic distortions, which are likely to prove temporary.
However if inflation pressures persist in the fall and beyond, the argument that they are transitory will be dented, and at that point inflation could force the Fed’s hand.
There was not one specific factor driving today’s weakness in equities, but rather a general risk aversion that was amplified by outsized moves in speculative areas of the market. Following a period of very strong earnings and economic releases, the pendulum of emotions has swung towards optimism, and valuations are stretched.
As the economy returns to a normal, steady, state, economic and earnings growth will eventually peak and start to decelerate, which could trigger a recalibration of expectations and translate into a period of consolidation for the markets. However, investors can gain some confidence in that the expected downshift in growth rates will not mark the end of the cycle, but rather the transition ot mid-cycle conditions.
The reopening is still ahead, further employment gains are expected as the labor market slack is gradually eliminated and the outlook for personal consumption is strong, all of which suggest that the economic expansion is far from over.
Maintaining a long-term perspective, seeking quality investments, and managing risk through diversification should remain in focus as the pace of blistering economic and earnings growth slows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.