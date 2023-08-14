The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners heard updates from several county departments at a work session Monday.
Meeting as the County Board of Health, commissioners heard a presentation from Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom.
Carlstrom gave an update on West Nile virus after Chaffee County had its first reported case last week. She cautioned those who think they might have West Nile virus to get diagnosed before telling others they have it to mitigate the potential for false cases that skew statistics in the county.
Carlstrom said Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has a mandatory report about cases that are confirmed, so cases will be accurately reported to Chaffee County Public Health, which will give the department an accurate number of cases the county is facing.
Carlstrom also provided an update on oral care in Chaffee County. “There is great need and very few resources in the county right now,” Carlstrom said about the lack of dental professionals. She said all existing dentists are either not taking new clients, not accepting Medicaid or both. Carlstrom said that, to work around dentists not taking new clients and how that is affecting children who were not prior clients, Chaffee County Public Health is working to get recently retired oral health professionals to provide services in schools and at the Boys & Girls Club to make sure children get the care they need.
The County Board of Health signed an AARP Age-Friendly Community Letter and a Regional Accountable Entity Regions Letter before adjourning.
Commissioners then heard a presentation from Beth Helmke, deputy director of general administration; Don Reimer, director of general administration; and Dan Short, director of finance and personnel, on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and about grants and funding that could be needed for the next two to five years. Helmke, Reimer and Short have made a system to track how much funding could be needed and how much funding has been received in the form of grants and presented their findings to the commissioners.
Helmke said more than $140 million in funding could be needed for the next two to five years, but the exact amount is flexible due to the potential for grants coming in. A spreadsheet presented at the meeting contained estimated amounts for priority plans and projects for which grant funding could be sought. Helmke said any grants coming in after funding has been provided would send that money back to the county to be reallocated.
Commissioners met as the County Board of Human Services to hear an update from the Human Services Department.
Commissioners also heard a Landfill Committee update on finances for the second quarter of 2023 as well as for June and July 2023.
Other reports were from Mark Stacy, road and bridge supervisor; Miles Cottom, planning director, who gave a Building and Energy Conservation Code adoption update; and Brandon Wolff, planning specialist, who spoke on short-term rental licenses.
The commissioners’ next work session will be on Sept. 11.
