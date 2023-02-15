Salida High School Lady Spartan hoopsters beat Buena Vista High School’s Lady Demons in double overtime Wednesday night at Salida. The score was 35-33.
Salida High School Spartan cagers became, for the first time since 1992, league champions when they beat Buena Vista’s Demons 70-46 Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.