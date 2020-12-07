The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center will reopen Monday with its normal operating hours after temporarily shutting down due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“We know how important the aquatic center is to the community,” Sara Law, recreation coordinator said. “It’s a staple of our community.”
The pool’s capacity, however, will be limited further. The pool will now be limited to 11 people swimming in the lap lanes and five people in the leisure pool per session.
After each 1½ hour session, there will be a 30 minute sanitation break to clean the facility.
Reservations are also still required. People can reserve a spot in the pool at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-salida-recreation/shop/programs.
Masks and other requirements are in place as well.
The pandemic has also affected other programs that Salida Rec offers.
Salida had to cancel a skinning clinic (skiing uphill or on a level surface) scheduled over the weekend, which was going to start at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds and conclude with a skin up Monarch Mountain.
“Unfortunately part of the clinic was going to be indoors,” Law said. “We spoke with Nate Porter (who was leading the clinic) and decided to err on the side of caution.”
Law said they’re also not doing indoor pickleball at the fairgrounds currently, but said the Centennial pickleball and tennis courts are still open.
“We’re highly recommending groups of less than 10 and limited to two households,” Law said. “If players come out and see other players on the court, we recommend they come back later.”
With Chaffee County moving to the more restrictive orange level on the COVID-19 dial Friday, non-school group sports are now limited to virtual offerings and outdoor activities with groups fewer than 10.
As a result, the Buena Vista Recreation Department also canceled all of its indoor group sport programs scheduled for December, including its adult open gyms for volleyball and pickleball.
Salida Rec has offered various virtual options during the pandemic and is currently offering a virtual youth creative writing class.
Law said they’re also supporting other local organizations that have been doing virtual and outdoor activities, like the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives, Elevate Her and Colorado Mountain College.
With programming options limited, Law said, “We’re focused on getting projects off the ground.”
She noted that they recently broke ground on the new skate park at Centennial Park, which just received another grant for the project from the Skatepark Project, formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation.
The city also recently completed the memorial garden for Sonia Walter at the Tabor building, she said.
All of the parks are still open in Salida if people need a place to get out.
“They’re good for both physical and mental health and we really want to encourage (park use),” Law said.
The department will soon release its winter recreation guide to provide some more options for people too.
“We’re aligned with the public health department and want to make sure everything we’re doing is to get the community (COVID-19) rates down,” Law said. “Keeping people active and safe is the priority.”
