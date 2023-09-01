Brian Berger, town administrator for Poncha Springs, has announced he will become the new town administrator for Buena Vista.
Berger formerly was one of the finalists for the Chaffee County administrator position.
“I’ve been with Poncha Springs for 71/2 years,” Berger said. “It’s time to see what the next steps are. Buena Vista allows me to stay in the area, providing the best of both worlds. I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot and that I’m leaving Poncha Springs a better place.”
Some of the projects Berger said he was proud of were helping finish the new town hall/community center building, the water infrastructure project, multiple park improvements and purchase of the new recreational property.
“When I first started at Poncha Springs, we were working out of the old schoolhouse,” Berger said. “It was less than ideal.”
When asked if there was anything he wanted to take to Buena Vista, Berger said, “I’m just looking forward to getting the lay of the landscape. I’m not going in with any assumptions. I am very impressed with the staff they have in place, and I plan to work on fulfilling their goals before bringing any of my own.”
Berger said he has been very happy with his time at Poncha Springs, and it will be tough to leave.
“I really appreciate every opportunity afforded to me while I was at Poncha Springs,” Berger said. “We put every effort into making it a better place to live day in and day out.”
At the end of the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Mayor Ben Scanga said, “Thank you to Brian for years of hard work and professionalism. It has been a pleasure working with you, and you have left your mark. We’ve seen growth in you and growth in the town. We wish you nothing but the best. Buena Vista is getting an excellent administrator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.